6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $2,500,000

One of Bloomington's most prestigious properties. Secluded on nearly 4 acres fully fenced in the heart of town. This custom-built home represents an extraordinary expression of fine craftsmanship and artistry. Gated entry brings you to your own private sanctuary to enlighten the senses. Masterful architecture is found throughout this nearly 10,000sq ft home. Featuring timber framing from Douglas Salty Firs, stainless steel roof and cedar siding. The foyer entry showcases a custom-built art piece. The floorplan harmonizes informal and formal living spaces to perfection. The living rooms showcases a grand two-story vaulted ceiling with reclaimed chestnut beams, a floor to ceiling wood burning stone fireplace with gas start, and floor to ceiling south facing windows that flood the first floor with natural light. The kitchen is a culinary dream - heated stone floors, professional grade wolf stove, and subzero refrigerator and freezer. A dramatic custom built copper hood vent sits on top of a custom granite backsplash with natural edging. Custom cherry cabinets, center island and granite counters. The breakfast bar with custom walnut countertop seats 7. The butler's pantry is complete with its own wet bar, additional dishwasher, cherry cabinets and shelving. The family room features reclaimed lumbar ceiling, wet bar with mini fridge, built in cherry wood desks and cabinets. An additional en-suite main floor bedroom offers 2 master bedroom options with walk in closet, large bathroom with spacious walk-in shower. Main floor laundry; with custom cabinets and plenty of storage. The mudroom has custom built in cubbies, plenty of storage, a 1/2 bath, and dog wash station. The second story showcases a true master retreat with wood beams, built ins, huge walk-in in closet with custom closet organizer from California Closets, a luxurious master bath with custom tub, cherry cabinets and cherry beadboard, and a 4'x5' slate tile walk in shower. An office with custom cherry desks, built in and cherry ceiling is a work from home dream. 3 more bedrooms each with walk in closets and custom organizers, white oak floors, and alder trim, spacious hall bath and additional 2nd floor laundry complete the 2nd level. A highlight of the home is the dramatic staircase. Custom cherrywood stairway, with walnut treads and hidden fasteners sit on top of a steel frame - not a peep coming from this staircase. The basement is a retreat of its own. 11ft ceilings, and radiant heated floors - this is an entertainer's dream. 31x25ft theater room with wet bar with fire slate tile countertop, minifridge and true Rumford woodburning fireplace. A true highlight is the temperature-controlled wine cellar, and 32x16' workout room - with its own exterior entrance. Additional expansive 6th bedroom with custom walk-in closet complete the space. The 39x16' bonus room above the attached 3 garage is the perfect guest space, teen hangout - or work from home - complete with its own heat/ac. Professionally landscaped outdoor space is a true paradise equipped with irrigation - the 4 acres offers a Japanese Maple Garden with water feature, professional sand volleyball court with its own firepit. The outdoor picnic gazebo with powered speakers and built-in grill. The outdoor fireplace is the perfect spot for entertainment with stone pavers, gorgeous fireplace and plenty of room for gathering. A timber frame gazebo with sonos speakers welcomes you to the built-in stone hot tub - complete with water features is the epitome of relaxation. Need room for all your toys? The 1700sq ft 150yr reclaimed barn was moved and rebuilt complete with galvanized steel roof, floor drain, pot bellied stove, power and insulated half bath. No detail was spared to give this home the unparalleled atmosphere of luxury, truly a once in a lifetime opportunity!