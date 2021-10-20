6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,150,000

One Of A Kind! Exquisite and thoughtfully practical in design, this extraordinary home on a 1.45 acre heavily wooded site has just undergone extensive updates and a whole new style interpretation. Winding along Sunset Road, just next to the storied, keystone bridge, a long tree-lined drive leads up a gentle hill where this expansive, captivating home awaits, nestled among long-matured trees and well ordered landscaping. With its rhythmic arched beams, beautiful brickwork and high pitched roof lines, 37 Sunset Road makes a striking composition. But this opulent, lavishly appointed home has the heart of an inviting French cottage. With solid wood and travertine floors, reclaimed solid pine beams, 12-18 ft ceilings, 3 massive stone or brick fireplaces and custom millwork, its intricate yet Laissez-Faire attitude is the perfect expression of effortless elegance for today's lifestyle. Nationally renowned Architect Jack Arnold designed this sprawling home to flow gracefully between well appointed, expansive rooms. Stepping into the foyer the openness and dramatic details of the light filled interior are so alluring, with magnificent 12' ceilings, 8-stage crown molding and gorgeous natural Travertine marble flooring. The exquisite formal dining is stunning with its custom hand-painted fine art murals, a showpiece by L.A. based Fine Artist Richard Schaad. The main living area also includes a large living room with a regal fireplace, music room/library and a service bar that includes a sink, refrigerator and custom glassware cabinetry. Sure to inspire any chef, the heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen, complete with a beautiful brick fireplace, wall of French doors overlooking/accessing the breathtaking grounds, a huge tiered island with breakfast bar and copper prep sink, walk-in pantry, solid 5" cherry plank flooring, ample custom cabinetry, granite counters and a high-end appliance package that includes 2 cabinet-faced Bosch dishwashers, a warming drawer, built-in Subzero refrigerator and a Dacor dual-fuel six-burner range with gas cooktop and convection oven. An incredible 31x28 great room is located in a fantastic wing of the home that includes a second foyer with an exposed brick wall and hand-painted ceiling. The great room is crowned by an 18' high cathedral ceiling with solid pine reclaimed beams and offers a commanding floor-to-ceiling natural stone custom masonry fireplace, which is flanked by two massive Euro style cabinets. 3 bedrooms are located in this wing, along with a spacious split full bath. The owner's suite is tucked away in a separate wing on the opposite side of the home with enchanting views and access to the back yard, and includes dual closets AND 2 full baths. Two flex rooms now being used as work-from-home offices, a laundry room and separate drop zone are down another discreet hallway off the kitchen. An additional large rec room is located in the basement. There are 4+ attached garage stalls, one with a workbench, heater, mud sink, hot & cold water spigot and drain, keyless entry and a door to the enclosed dog run. The grounds are flawless and include an underground fence, full irrigation system, mature trees, professional landscaping, 42 tons of rock & hardscaping, aggregate patio and a breathtaking koi pond with waterfall. This amazing home provides exceptional privacy in the heart of town, while providing an elegant showcase for entertaining on a grand scale. The unique floor plan and single story design provide incredible versatility for family living, retirement life, or even multi-generational households. The location on secluded, tree canopied Sunset Rd is second to none in a convenient, historic neighborhood that abuts two city parks, wooded foot trails, a designated bird sanctuary with abundant wildlife, mature trees and foliage. This home awaits a special new owner that appreciates superior attention to detail, impeccable craftsmanship, stunning views and a highly sought after location.