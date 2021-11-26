6 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $1,724,900

Breathtaking 40-Acre Country Estate includes a Gorgeous Custom Home, Horse Facilities, and a Fully Finished Outbuilding. Amazing, secluded retreat property with ~35 acres of trees that offers a multitude of recreational & outdoor activities ... quiet walks with nature, bird watching, 4-wheeling, trail riding, deer or turkey hunting, and more! Beautiful details galore in the 9000+ square foot brick & stone home with 6 bedrooms (or use one as a home office), 4-1/2 baths, and finished lower level with walkout. High ceilings and very open plan. Custom throughout! Relax and enjoy the spectacular views of nature & abundant wildlife from the sprawling porch that spans across the entire front of the house into a built-in gazebo that wraps around to a deck along the entire back - or through the more than 60 Anderson windows & doors (all with custom shades) - or from the 2 upstairs balconies! Stunning entryway, with a unique chandelier and an Amish-built circle staircase leading up to a bridge/balcony that overlooks the family room, great room, and kitchen. Exquisite floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace (either gas or woodburning) in the great room. Kitchen with Cambria counters, dining table with matching Cambria top, Amish-built hickory cabinets with soft close doors & slider drawers, beautiful and durable hardwood flooring through to dining room and into a large walk-in pantry. Huge master bedroom with private balcony. Luxurious master bath with Jacuzzi tub, custom shower with 3 extra wall jets, rain shower overhead, & a handheld sprayer, also a walk-in closet, 2 sink areas separated by a sitting area, tons of cabinets, and heated toilet seat (heated seats also in jack-n-jill bath & main floor powder room)! All upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets! Custom paintings by local artist in foyer, dining room, great room, and a bedroom! Lower level is finished with a complete 2nd kitchen area, a 2nd floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace (either gas or woodburning), and a 2nd huge potential laundry area with extra storage, cabinets, counter, and sink. (Stairs to lower level are wide enough to fit a chair lift, if ever necessary.) Lower level also has private finished walkout and private stairway exit to garage. Perfect for in-laws, adult children, or guests! Giant bonus room above garage with 4 large dormers - ideal for recreation room, workout facilities, or additional storage. Amish-built 6-panel oak doors & trim throughout. Attached insulated 4-car garage, each bay with an 8x10 overhead door. In-ground fiberglass 10,000-gallon pool with heater, sand filter, & salt chlorine generator. Professionally landscaped around house, with brick pavers on pool deck, walkways, and in front of garage. An Entertainer's Delight for sure! Horse Lovers - this is your Dream Property! Horse Barn (40x64) with 6 horse stalls - each with a drain and 5 with exit doors. Horse Barn also includes a lounge, tack room, insulated main floor, and upstairs haymow with a chute and loading elevator. Riding Arena building (60x120) attaches to the horse barn through an indoor, enclosed insulated hallway/horse wash bay. PVC fencing for pasture is included but not installed. Small Business Owners, Hobbyists, or Do-It-Yourselfers will be in Paradise! Fully finished huge Outbuilding (60x120) includes Shop/Storage building with cement floors and a 14' overhead door. Front half is an insulated 60x60 Shop with heat & A/C, built-in car/truck hoist, drain, loft for more storage, and an enclosed office area. Back half is 60x60 cold storage (also with a loft) that separates from the shop area with both an entry door and a 14' internal overhead door. For added peace of mind, a commercial-size propane generator powers all buildings when there is a loss of power. Commercial grade well services entire complex. Geothermal heating & cooling - 2 separate units with 6 zones total. 2x6 construction. ADT security system. Close to Moraine View State Park and less than 30 Minutes to Bloomington/Normal.
6 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $1,724,900
