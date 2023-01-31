5 QUESTIONS/SUSAN BRESSNER

Name: Susan Bressner

Occupation: Eureka College Senior Admissions Counselor

Residence: Eureka

1. How long have you been at Eureka College and what is the role of an admissions counselor?

I have been at Eureka College as the Senior Admissions Counselor since October 2022.

2. What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Making choices about college can be rather daunting, but being able to connect with students and their families to work through the process is always rewarding. Even if they do not ultimately choose Eureka College, I am grateful to be of help.

3. You are involved with the Eureka Business Association. How did you get involved with the EBA?

I actually started with EBA because of my direct sales business years ago. When the organization needed a seat filled on the board, I was happy to step in for a bit.

4. What are your other hobbies or interests?

When asked about my hobbies, I kind of freeze up. I don't have a lot of free time, but that is because I like to do volunteer work and run my Norwex business. My husband and I enjoy gardening, going to farmers markets, attending our kids' activities and just being together.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

My favorite vacation was to Ireland. I have dreams of traveling to other countries as well, but spending time at the family cabin in MI with my family is pretty special.