5 QUESTIONS/RON KIRBY

Name: Ron Kirby

Residence: Cape Girardeau, MO, formerly of Benson

Occupation: College teacher at various universities and author of the book, A History of St. John’s Catholic Church, Benson

1. How was growing up in Benson?

I am very thankful for the many opportunities provided by the Benson community. It enabled me to grow up under the watchful eyes of so many other parents. The old saying that it takes a village, definitely proved helpful as I moved carefree about the town as a youth, delivered newspapers, sold peanuts and popcorn in front of my Dad’s barbershop during free movie and band concert nights, and in my high school/college years when I cut hair and interacted with customers in my Dad’s shop. Benson’s strong work ethic, moral values and excellent sports tradition are also much appreciated—I am forever grateful that I was able to play sports at Benson High School and Roanoke-Benson High.

2. When did you get the idea of writing the book, A History of St. John’s Catholic Church, and how long did it take to write?

I fondly remember traveling with my young family from Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 1973 to visit my parents. The Centennial celebration that year really made a great impression on me—for example, as the parade passed by my parents’ home on Church Street and as my two children and their cousins enjoyed the carnival rides that graced Front Street. Because of these fond memories and as it started getting closer and closer to the 150 year mark for both St. John’s and Benson, I decided I wanted to do something special for my former home parish. Having helped publish a successful book for my Cape Girardeau parish in 2009, further inspired me to take on this project and to get an early start in 2018. It was my hope to have a nice hard bound book available by fall, 2022. Fortunately, I turned my final copy over to the printer in January 2022, but due to pandemic related problems, I did not receive the completed book until early October 2022.

3. How did you go about researching for the book and who provided photos and information?

The most important source of information for this book was obtained from researching the parish record books (those dealing primarily with First Communions, Confirmations, Weddings and Funerals) which are held in safe keeping at St. Mary’s Parish in El Paso. I was also fortunate to obtain from parishioners, copies of old historical write-ups about the parish, letters that dealt with the construction and finances of the new church and some personal Catholic memorabilia related to St. John’s. The Sisters at the Catholic Center in Peoria were also extremely valuable as they searched their archives and provided key articles and photos about St. John’s. Finally, Newspapers.com proved extremely useful in locating published articles in newspapers from Ohio to New Mexico about former pastors and was especially useful in searching the Woodford County Journal and the Pantagraph for gathering information about St. John’s.

The majority of the over 400 photos included in the book were provided by parishioners, many of whom wished to remain anonymous—a special thank you to all. The solicitation of these photos involved a lot of correspondence, primarily by U.S. mail and email, with both parishioners and former parishioners. The four major Parish Directories were an excellent source of photos pertaining to various groups within the church.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

My favorite hobbies are playing golf and photography. Because Cape Girardeau is approximately two growing zones warmer than the Benson region, I usually play golf during a minimum of nine months each year. It is not unusual to play 3-4 times a week during the prime golfing months of April-October. Photography is my main leisure time activity—I thoroughly enjoy taking still pictures of family members, landscapes and the construction of special buildings. Most recently I have gotten into still photography with the use of a drone. My third major interest is serving as a tour guide in our beautiful English Gothic Old St. Vincent Church (please visit www.oldstvincents.org) which will be 170 years old this June. During this past year, for example, we had hundreds of passengers from over 15 Mississippi River Boats visit the church.

5. Where is your favorite place to travel?

Although I have visited numerous countries, I would have to say that Italy is my favorite. I just love visiting Assisi and Rome and what makes it even more special is when I get to travel with a priest friend who spent his high school years growing up in Rome and even earned his Ph.D. there. Father Patrick is pretty amazing in that he enables us to enjoy Mass in some of the most famous churches in the world.

You can order the book, A History of St. John’s Catholic Church, by contacting Kirby at, 2184 Sussex Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or email ronkirbysemo@att.net. The cost of the 224 page hardbound book is $49.95 plus $6.05 per book shipping and handling.