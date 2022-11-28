5 QUESTIONS/ROBIN RICHEY

Name: Robin Richey

Occupation: Former economic instructor in south central Illinois, retired children’s librarian at the Eureka Public Library and weekly cooking contributor to the Woodford County Journal

Residence: Eureka

1. Where did you grow up and why did you become a teacher?

I grew up on a farm not far from Forsyth, IL. We were always involved in 4-H, so after I got a degree from ISU in home economics (now known as Family and Consumer Sciences), I started working with what was then the Cooperative Extension Service in Shelby and Moultrie Counties. That involved lots of teaching of both adults and kids on all of the many topics that home economics covers and more. While I was there, I got a graduate degree from EIU and did some post-graduate work at UI.

2. What was the most rewarding thing about be a children’s librarian?

The things I loved most about being the children's librarian were the kids and the children's books! It was so fun to watch kids grow up from Story Time age to become wonderful teens and young adults. And children's books offer such a variety of fun and knowledge. My goal was to have in the library the best information and the best illustrated books for children -- and whatever books they needed for school.

3. What got you so interested in cooking?

My mom and grandmother were good cooks and 4-H projects provided lots of cooking experience. Then working with ladies in what was then Homemakers Extension Association provided for lots of food lessons and sharing great recipes.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

Even before I retired, I was making freezer meals for my son and my niece's family. I also paint, draw with ink and make a variety of crafts. I walk a lot and also do yoga. I am reading lots of novels and also read the sports pages to be able to make conversation with my sports-writer son.

5. Where is your favorite place to travel?

Although I've taken some tours, etc., right now I most like to visit and explore smaller towns in the Midwest. It's fun to find local restaurants, and visit parks, galleries and local small businesses.