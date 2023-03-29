Name: Michael “Mick” Simenc

Occupation: IBM Security Client Exec

Residence: Lockport, formerly of Eureka

1. What have been doing since leaving Eureka?

I’ve really had 2 careers. First, right out of college I moved to Southern California and worked as an aerospace engineer for GM Hughes and Grumman Space Systems. As an engineer, I worked on high energy laser projects and other sensor projects including some of the GOES weather satellites and a few classified projects too. My second career in sales and product marketing resulted from a toast I gave at my brother’s wedding. I’ve worked for some of the largest companies in the world including: Siemens, Oracle and now, IBM in cybersecurity sales.

2. What is some of your memories growing up in Eureka?

When we moved to Eureka in 1970 we lived on a farm 5 miles outside of town. Eric Yoder was my first friend and I remember riding my bike to his house a couple miles away. We moved into town as a necessity because of all our sports activities. I remember being an assistant manager and swim coach for Roanoke’s club with Peg Sprague, playing pick-up baseball at Davenport Grade School, playing kick ball, kick the can, and ghost tag at the Mathew’s house and not coming home until we heard “the” whistle. I remember the fish fries at Sportmen’s Club and being a lifeguard and swim instructor at Eureka College. I felt like I taught half of Eureka youths how to swim. So many more great memories - too many to write…

3. Your dad was a legendary coach in Eureka. What lessons did you learn from him coaching you?

He might disagree with the legendary coach moniker. He coached and taught history for over 30 years at EHS. He always lectured, especially in baseball, you will fail often (7 out of 10 tries at the plate) but strive give the best effort all the time! Shake off the physical errors – they happen…the mental errors are from lack of preparation. When you practice, don’t go through the motions because bad habits will be exposed in games. Probably the lesson he gave me most- he always said, it’s up to you to be better than the person you are competing against – talent alone doesn’t always win…persistence and desire does! As a parent, Coach Simenc always stressed education. It is something that no one can take away from you!

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

When I lived in Southern California, I did everything – ocean kayaking, white water rafting on the Kern, rollerblading on the strand, windsurfing in Long beach bay, rock climbing in Joshua Tree National Park, competitive corporate softball, beach volleyball, Criterium bike racing, and year-round golfing. I played competitive club volleyball for many years in Chicago and finally gave that up after shoulder surgery. Now, it seems my activities are domestically related - I heft 40 pound bags of dirt and manure and enjoy gardening. Following the passion for food, I am a better than average home cook and “pit master” and can mess up a kitchen very quickly and that’s enough for me.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

That is a hard choice! Long ago we traveled to St. Lucia, which was a beautiful place, but I have been so fortunate to have traveled for work and pleasure to 46 states (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Wyoming and Montana) Every state has something unique, but I think our family enjoys most is Big Cedar lodge in Missouri. The scenery is spectacular, and the family memories of the lake and amenities would be my top choice. Eventually, we will travel abroad to see our family roots in Italy, Ireland and Slovenia which might become a new favorite in a few years.