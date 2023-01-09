5 QUESTIONS/MARK SCHERER

Name: Mark Scherer

Residence: Macomb, formerly of Roanoke

Occupation: Assistant Athletic Director for Development, Western Illinois University

1. When did you become WIU’s Assistant Athletic Director for Development, and what does the job entail?

After concluding my 28 year coaching career, I wanted to continue working in intercollegiate athletics, so I looked for opportunities and luckily a position at my graduate alma mater, Western Illinois University came open. When I attended Western, I fell in love with the school and area, so returning was a natural fit. I started in my current position, January of 2022.

My primary responsibility is maintaining existing relationships and developing new relationships with our athletic alumni. Relationships that result in financial support of Western Illinois University Athletics. I do this on a national scale. Western has more than 140,000 living alumni.

2. You were the starting center for Roanoke-Benson’s first state basketball appearance in 1977. Tell us about that experience?

To this day, our State Tournament run was one of the most emotional and rewarding experiences of my life. On and off the court, 1976-1977 at R-B was a year filled with tremendous ups and downs.

Some of the challenges that were impactful in my life were Dave Bachman’s auto accident and subsequent injuries, Marty Martino’s injury at the Bloomington Central Catholic “The PIT” and my own ankle injury that led to me missing 8 games during the regular season. It goes without saying that everything that happened on the court in 1977 pales in comparison to the challenges Dave faced.

At the same time, the 1976-1977 basketball season was tremendously rewarding. Our team absorbed a lot of bumps and bruises that led to quite a few tough losses. Most of these losses were due to injury, but we never gave up. We finally got healthy at tournament time and everything started to click.

The Super Sectional win versus Chicago Christian was a high point in our team’s performance. We were underdogs in that game, but Coach Roger Wiseman had put together a great game plan and we played our best basketball, winning the game and moving on to Assembly Hall at the University of Illinois.

The game at Assembly Hall was a surreal experience. It is hard to play our best basketball the first time performing in that environment. I really believe with the 1977 Assembly Hall experience under our belt, the 1978, 23-2 team could have made a deep run into the State Tourney if we would not have been upset in the Flanagan Regional.

3. You had a successful career as head men’s basketball coach at Elmhurst University. How many years did you coach there and what were some of your biggest accomplishments?

I was head coach at Elmhurst University for 17 years. Some of the highlights include the following.

• Placing first or second in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin 6 out of 10 consecutive years.

• Two NCAA appearances, advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2001. .

• 4 times our team was ranked in the top 10 in the nation in NCAA Division III.

• Six of my former players and assistant coaches have become head college coaches.

• Co-Directing Michael Jordan’s Basketball Camp for 8 years. MJ was in the Elmhurst gym most every day for 2 weeks every summer. In the evenings one of my responsibilities would be to organize pickup games with our camp counselors and Michael. MJ never wanted to play with a ball hog and would give me grief if I paired him with the wrong guys. Our camp counselors were made up of the top college players in the nation, including guys like Vince Carter, Shaun Marion, Jason Terry, Mike Bibby, Lindsey Hunter and many others who went on to become 1st round NBA Draft choices.

I was also the head coach of Millikin University for 4 seasons. Although my final record does not show it, I feel I did some of my best coaching there. Often when we were winning and I was asked what the key to our success was, I would usually share the following; “During my career, the best coaching I ever did was in the losing seasons.” I had great players and they deserve the credit for the wins. Recruiting is 70% of being successful at the college level. You don’t get the opportunity unless you know how to coach.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

My family is my number one interest; my wife Tami, son Cooper, daughter Saige and son in law Tucker. They sacrificed a lot so that I could follow my passion of coaching. I also love the outdoors, which includes hiking, fishing, hunting and camping. I raise trees and have reestablished 14 acres of hardwood forest and I am a honey bee keeper.

5. Where is your favorite place to travel?

After college I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play basketball professionally in Ireland. I still have friends there and I enjoy visiting whenever possible.