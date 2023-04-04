Name: Lori Warfel

Occupation: Bittner’s Eureka Meat Locker

Residence: Downs

1. What year did you become owner of Bittner’s Eureka Meat Locker and how did you get into this business?

I became the owner of Bittner’s Eureka Locker in 2015 when my brother Scott passed away. I grew up in this business as my dad has had a locker in Chenoa for over 45 years.

2. What is the legacy of your brother, Scott Bittner, and what he meant to the business?

The legacy of my brother is very important to me. I work very hard every day to keep the locker going and making it to be more successful as I go. Scott purchased the business in 1994 where it was running in a downtown Eureka building. As the business grew, he built a new building in Eureka so that he could continue to grow a bigger business. He also worked with a customer to become the first organic certified processor in the area. I have a few customers that still have product certified organic today. I still hear something positive about him daily. The customers really loved him and supported him. This is something I am very proud of.

3. Has beef product inventory picked up since Covid hit?

Covid definitely made things interesting. We didn’t shut down at all and we were busier than ever. It was a trying time for us because I had to make sure that we had a good amount of staff and that we didn’t take on more than we could handle. I would say that currently things are somewhat getting back to “Normal”

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I really enjoy being with my family. I have three daughters that are very involved in volleyball and I really enjoy watching them play

5. Where is your favorite place to travel?

It has been a while since being able to travel for leisure, but I love to be able to see and hear the ocean.