5 QUESTIONS/LAURA OTTO

Name: Laura Otto

Occupation: Director & Founder, Suzuki School of Music, Peoria

Residence: Congerville

1. What year did you start Suzuki School of Music and how did you go about starting it?

After much planning in 2019, the program officially started in January of 2020 in collaboration with the nonprofit organization, Youth Music Illinois. The goal of the program was to offer outstanding musical instruction for kids of all ages in a way that is encouraging and collaborative in nature. With limited school orchestras in our area, families were having difficulty finding a teacher that offered instructions for violin, viola, and cello. The Suzuki style of learning is a world renowned method of teaching where kids as young as 4 years old can start lessons. Parents are also invited to learn alongside their students! Having students start at a young age is a huge advantage because families typically have more time to pour into activities when kids are young. Students learn critical listening and problem solving skills that are carried over into all aspects of learning.

2. What does your organization offer kids?

The Suzuki School offers kids a nurturing place to learn music. The program includes two important aspects, a private lesson and a group class. In the private lesson, parents are taught how to help their child practice at home. In the group class, students learn how to play in a group, follow a leader, and build friendships with other students. The school offers numerous playing opportunities such as a Halloween dress up recital, community performances such as before the Nutcracker Ballet, a duet recital, and a group concert.

3. Tell us about your background in music that influenced you to start your business?

I grew up in the Eureka area and had my first violin lessons with the late Betty Garman, I then continued my music studies in violin performance at Bradley University and Illinois State University. I have been actively teaching for over 20 years and have seen the need for more teachers in our area. Because we are the only Suzuki School in the Peoria area, we attract students from many surrounding communities. We currently have 4 teachers on staff and nearly 60 students in the program in just 2 years! You can find us on Facebook or www.youthmusicillinois.org to learn more!

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I love to cheer on my kids at their cross country and marching band events! I am also a realtor with Jim Maloof, serve at my church, and love a good coffee shop!

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

Any view of the water and mountains is my favorite, so that could be Colorado or Montana!