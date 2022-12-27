5 QUESTIONS/LARRY HOUNTZ

Name: Larry Hountz

Occupation: Owner, City-Hydro, Baltimore

Residence: Baltimore City, MD, formerly of Roanoke

1. Tell us a little bit about your business City-Hydro?

We started growing microgreens as a way to supplement our income. We were featured on the front page of the New York Times and on PBS.

We started to get a lot of interest in our state of the art systems that we designed and built. People wanted to know where we bought the hardware. When we told them that we designed it, they wanted to know if we sold it. This started City-Hydro.

Today we have over 20,000 clients worldwide using either City-Hydro systems or processes. We supply the full system as well as parts, and the unique growing medium, our coconut fiber pads. We sell full growing rooms that can produce 100’s of trays per week, to single rack systems producing 6 trays every 3-4 days and small home kits for kitchen counter tops.

2. How did you get into Vertical Farming?

I was in a car accident and needed supplement our income. I was a network security expert for the Federal government working on classified networks for the DOD, FBI, State Department and our agencies.

Thus we used my experience as a chef and security engineer to develop a new and food save approach to growing microgreens in a small environment 10x15 foot space.

3. Who do you sell your microgreens to?

We mainly sell our microgreens to high-end restaurants and at farmers markets. We provide systems to over 20,000 clients worldwide. With clients in Europe, Australia, Africa, Middle East, Asia, North and South America.

4. What are your other hobbies or interests?

We love to travel and spend time at the beach fishing.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

We have been in 25+ different countries and all 50 states. Our most favorite place is Asia.