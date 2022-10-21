5 QUESTIONS/JOHN STREIT

Name: John Streit

Occupation: Unit District 60 Assistant Superintendent

Residence: Eureka

1. What other positions did you have before becoming Assistant Superintendent?

I previously served as principal at Roanoke-Benson Junior High for nine years. Prior to that I taught Language Arts at Eureka High School and Dee-Mack High School.

2. What is it like coming to work every day and serving the students and parents of the district?

Our students are the main reason why I love coming to work each day. I enjoy getting to know them personally and see them grow and progress through their years here. We have awesome supportive families at R-B who want nothing but the best for their children and our school district. Every day here is unique, challenging, and rewarding.

3. Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?

I was born and raised in Mackinaw. My mom is the youngest of eight children, and most of my aunts, uncles, as well as my grandparents lived within a few blocks of each other. It as an idyllic childhood. I graduated from Bradley University and then obtained my master’s degree in English from Illinois State University….but I’ll always be a Bradley Brave first.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I enjoy spending time with my wife, family, and our Boston Terrier; reading, exercising, and I’m a pretty die-hard fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

This past summer, my wife and I traveled to the Netherlands and Ireland. It was an amazing trip and would return anytime.