Name: Glen Miller

Occupation: GP Miller Floral - Peoria, owner

Residence: Peoria, formerly of Roanoke

1. What was it like growing up in Roanoke?

Growing up in Roanoke is something I wouldn't change for anything. I enjoyed the small community that raised me in an environment that felt safe and caring. I especially enjoyed the school system and growing up with the ability to have a connection with all of my classmates. When I tell people about growing up in Roanoke they often find it fascinating that I could tell them the name of each person in my class because the class size was so small.

2. What year did you start GP Miller Floral and how did you get into that business?

I started GP Miller Floral in January of 2016 after purchasing The Flower Bin in Roanoke- an established business of 35 years. I often tell people I fell into the business. My family had been friends with Phyllis Eden (owner of The Flower Bin) for as long as I could remember. I had always been a creative kid growing up and she knew this. When I turned 17 Phyllis approached me and asked if I would be interested in working at the shop. I was a bit hesitant at first but thought I would give it a try. Even though I knew nothing about flowers I thought it may be an interesting avenue to express my creativity and passion for art. It didn't take long for me to start to flourish in the business. As a creative individual who enjoys the arts I view floral as just another artistic medium.

3. What changes have you seen in the floral business since you started?

The floral industry, like most, is continually changing with trends and times. When I first started in the industry holidays were popular. We would sell a colossal amount of poinsettias and Easter Lilies during their seasons. Although we still sell some it's nothing like it was when I first entered the business.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

When not at work I'm often out to dinner with friends, at a show, cheering my niece on at one of her sporting events, volunteering with my Rotary group, or volunteering with my charity of choice Easter Seals of Central Illinois.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

As an entrepreneur, anytime I get to get away is my favorite place to travel. That being said though, last fall I was able to spend a week in the U.S. Virgin Islands with some of my dearest friends and the islands officially hold a very special place in my heart.