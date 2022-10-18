5 QUESTIONS/GERALD EARL

Name: Gerald Earl

Occupation: 35 year Caterpillar retiree spending my last ten years as a tractor inspector

Residence: Eureka

1. You have an old redbud tree. When and why did you start growing it?

My late wife planted it as part of her landscaping plan.

2. What year did you start growing it and what is the history of tree?

I don't know the year but my earliest picture is 2006

and it was tall at that time. It was already distorted then and became

more so each passing year. My wife said that she thought it was a

windstorm that initially caused the distortion when it was still young.

3. Do you grow any other things on your property?

My wife had the green thumb and she planted many trees, bushes

and flowers over the years. We bought this residence in 1965.

My wife passed away in 2019.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I enjoy yard work, walking and music.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

Being 86 years old I'm no longer into traveling. But we used to go to

Arizona every year to visit my daughter and her husband. We've traveled

to nearly every state over the years. Probably out west was our favorite.