5 Questions/DRAKE SORENSEN, WHISKEY BENT

Name: Drake Sorensen

Occupation: Whiskey Bent band member, machine operator at Parker Hannifin

Residence: Roanoke

1. When did Whiskey Bent form and how?

Lifelong Roanoke resident Jason Tibbs choose five musicians who he felt would make the perfect Country Western band four years ago. The singer, Tyler Duckworth, was his cousin. This was approximately four years ago.

2. How long have you been in the band, what instrument do you play and how did you become part of the band?

One year and I play lead guitar. Pedal Steel Player Chase Samek and I had played together in other bands, so when the lead guitarist position became open I was invited to join the band.

3. Where are the other band members from and what do they play?

Keyboard player Marianne Masters is from Metamora, Singer is Tyler Duckworth from Buda, Bass Guitarist is from Edwards, Drummer is Iggy Dickson, Steel Player Chase Samek is in Morton.

4. What events has the band played at over the years?

We have opened for Country Star Doug Stone and Whey Jennings. We have done fundraising events for the American Cancer Society, Walter Brothers St Jude Rides Annual Hog Roast, HOI Fair, Boots @ Busch Stadium. We absolutely love playing some of these larger events but have a special place in our heart for our local pubs in town that continue to book us. We have an upcoming gig at the Eureka Bowling Alley Bash on Nov. 19 from 8 p.m.-midnight.

5. Whiskey Bent recently performed at Boots @ Busch Stadium. What all did that entail and what was that like ?

We were absolutely thrilled when Sam one of the Group Sales Exec’s with the Cardinals called us to participate in the Boots @ Busch Stadium Event. This consisted of 12 bands competing in front of judges from the radio channel 93.7 The Bull, and the top three highest scoring bands were asked to come back and compete in a finale. We were blessed to be chosen in the final three and went back to compete against the popular band Brushville, and the new upcoming Nashville Star Kenna Elpers. Though we did not win that night, we gave it our all and 93.7 The Bull asked us to return next August to kick off their annual float trip.