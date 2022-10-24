5 QUESTIONS/Cris Hamm

Name: Cris Hamm

Occupation: Housewife

Residence: Secor

1. Tell us about your hobbies over the years?

2. I have done many crafts over the years. I learned to crochet right after I got married. I've crocheted afghans, ponchos, little girl’s dresses, and stuffed animals. I've done some sewing. I made dresses for my daughter when she was little, and I made my children Halloween costumes. I done this on an old treadle sewing machine that I still have. I got into making dolls out of dish soap bottles for a while, and then I started rug hooking, and macramé.

3. What diaper cakes have you made in the past?

My latest adventure has been making diaper cakes for my great grandchildren. I've made three so far. The first one that I made was a four wheeler with a rabbit on it. Then I made one with the lion king theme. It had Simba on the top, and Pumbaa and Timon below Simba. I had it looking like a jungle with tall grasses. The last one that I made was a wildlife theme with a bear a moose, and an otter. It was one that I fell in love with. I learned a lot making that one. I had my own little tricks so it could be moved around without coming apart. It was 20 inches in diameter. I liked it so much that it was hard to give up.

3. Tell us a little about your life growing up?

I grew up in the Peoria area. Things were so different back then than they are now. Going out to eat, or going to a fast food place to get a burger and fries was a special occasion. Our meals were ate at home. Homework was done before TV or play time, and our parents always knew where we were at. We were given a time to be home, and we were. For fun, we played board games, cards, or got out and tossed the ball with the neighbors.

4. What are your some of your other interests?

I like to cook, bake, make candies, and do some canning. I enjoy making things from scratch. I've been making homemade bread for almost 50 years now. I also like to garden, although I haven't been able to for some time because of my health, but we've put in some garden bins this year which makes it a lot easier for me.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

If I had to choose a place that I've been to as my favorite, I would chose Silver Dollar City the way it was back in the early 70's. When we went there, I saw candle making, wool spinning, rug weaving, soap making, and lots of other things. I haven't been there since then, but I hope they still do those things.