5 QUESTIONS/COURTNEY LOWE

Name: Courtney Lowe

Occupation: EHS English Teacher, Nautilus Advisor

Residence: Germantown Hills

1. How long have you been at EHS and where did you go to college?

This is my 12th year at EHS. I was hired the day after I finished my student teaching, and it was amazing! I graduated from Eastern Illinois University with an English major and Technical and Creative Writing concentrations.

2. What got you into teaching?

I loved my English teachers growing up - from 6th grade on - and I loved my English classes from that point through college. I didn't initially go through the education program at Eastern and worked for the Chicago Film Festival after I graduated in 2008. After that seasonal position ended, I took a job as an aide in District 150, and I really loved working with students, so from there, I went back to National Louis in Chicago to get my teaching license.

3. How do you encourage students to write for the Nautilus?

Well, the Nautilus is part of the Journalism curriculum, so students who take the course have it as a required writing assignment. :) But, to encourage them, I remind students the importance of what they are doing as student journalists- that they are capturing the story and journey of one of their peers by writing their senior spotlight.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I love live music. It has been so nice to return to concerts post-Covid. I was definitely missing that. I also love walks/hikes with my husband Patrick, kids Ramona and Ruben, and dog Rooney. I love yoga and recently got my 200-hour trauma informed yoga certification. I love live theater. I coach the Speech & Drama team and really love working with students in their interpretive acting events and original orations.

5. Where is your favorite place to travel?

Montana and Idaho. I love road trips out west to the mountains to visit my friends and cousins.