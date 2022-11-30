5 QUESTIONS/CLINTON SOPER

Name: Clinton Soper

Occupation: RBHS Language Arts Teacher, Rocket Report Advisor

Residence: Roanoke

1. How long have you been at RBHS and where did you go to college?

I've been teaching English Language Arts at RBHS for nearly a decade, after earning my teaching certificate at Illinois State University and teaching at Tremont for two years. I recently earned a Master's degree in Rhetoric and Composition from ISU, as well. I attended undergraduate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH. It was quite an experience for a kid from Bloomington to find himself as a student-athlete at an Ivy League school. It was never a dream of mine to go Ivy League, but the opportunity presented itself during the football recruitment process -- and my Grandpa Clint was a Yale alumni -- so I took an official visit to the beautiful, woodsy campus as a football recruit and loved it. My football playing days ended my junior year after a third season-ending injury, but I continued as a student, earning a degree in English.

2. What got you into teaching?

I'm an English teacher because I love reading and writing, and I want to promote and nurture literacy in our young people. I'm an avid reader and an enthusiastic writer. The past few summers, I've co-led a Young Writers Camp in Normal with ISU Professor of English Emeritus Dr. Bob Broad, working with elementary and junior high kids, which is totally fun and novel because I'm so accustomed to working with teenagers. I hope to inspire my students to be lifelong readers and competent, confident writers. I also simply enjoy people, so I appreciate all of the interactions and interpersonal connections.

3. How do you encourage students to write for the Rocket Report?

Much of the writing published in the Rocket Report is gleaned from in-class writing activities. However, I have had a few writers who have devoted personal time to crafting copy for the Rocket Report, including Grace Edwards, Liv Wuethrich, Lea Gross, and Zoyee Pascal. I encourage students to choose to write and publish, but it's a challenge with all the demands on our involved students' time. It can be a tough sell to convince students to devote their personal time to reporting for the school newspaper. It'd be nice to have a journalism class that could produce the copy for the Rocket Report, but that's just not the case. I hope that our readers, though, value and appreciate the student-writing that makes it onto the printed page.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

My primary hobby is Kendo, the Way of the Sword. It's Japanese fencing. Our dojo is the gym of the Salvation Army in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal Kendo Club was founded by a Japanese executive when Mitsubishi opened the manufacturing plant in the 90's. I love kendo because of the discipline, the competition, the etiquette, the exercise -- and the yelling. It's hyper-aggressive and kinetic. As a former football player, I enjoy the contact. I've been practicing for 12 years now. I also practice Iai, which is another Japanese sword art that is all about choreographed routines called kata. I also coach both of my son's PCSL soccer teams. I just love being active, whether I'm shooting hoops, swimming, playing in the old-man softball league, or going for hikes out in nature. The motto of my dojo is "One who moves never grows cold." I strive to live that ethos.

5. Where is your favorite place to travel?

My favorite place to travel is wherever I'm currently traveling to. That's my standard response to any "What's your favorite?" inquiry: whatever I'm currently experiencing. It's somewhat of a cop-out, but it's how I genuinely feel. I'm not a major traveller; my wanderlust was quenched in my 20's, but I do enjoy a good vacation. This past summer, we went on an epic two-week roadtrip through the Carolinas. My younger sister was married at Hilton Head, so we had some great beach days, then we visited friends in Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC. We also camped out deep in the Smoky Mountains of western North Carolina. I had such a great time with my three loving sons (Elvis, Walter, and Ernest) and my wonderful wife, Charity, whom I adore. As long as I'm with them, I'll enjoy travelling anywhere -- even if it's nowhere at all.