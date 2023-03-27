Name: Christina Falk

Occupation: Activity Director, Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka

Residence: Eureka

1. How long have you been Activity Director at the Apostolic Christian Home and how did that come about?

I have been the Activity Director here at the Home for about 3.5 years now starting late October 2019 and at the Home for coming up on 10 years total. I was given the opportunity to take over the position for my previous boss Sue Zachary when she moved to Iowa.

2. What are some of the things you do as Activity Director?

I like to joke that I play games all day. But in reality I spend time networking and developing plans for new or different activities or entertainment. I spend a good chunk of my time interacting with residents, staff, and families. Part of being the Activity Director is finding out what people enjoy and would like to try and then finding a way to safely and affordably provide that. My goal is to help provide quality of life for our residents and to give them opportunities to make memories with their loved ones. Not only do good activities enhance people’s moods and well-being they help us to open up and connect with those around us. Loving care in the Spirit of Christ comes in many shapes and sizes it is not just physical care or spiritual care, but also emotional and mental.

3. What is the most rewarding thing about working with the elderly?

I love the history I learn from them. It is amazing to hear and learn about all the things that they lived through. From the great depression to WWII to electricity and the phone system being invented. I was talking to them on Valentine’s Day about love letters and how now a days most people don’t send them. One couple said that every day for as long as the husband, then fiancé, was overseas they wrote to each other and that they still have those letters. Things like that amaze me and remind me of how precious those memories are.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I enjoy gardening. I love planting vegetables and flowers and watching them grow. I enjoy reading a good book, and especially when it has an intriguing mystery involved. And I enjoy watching movies that have elements of comedy. I love to laugh even at “dad” jokes.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

I’ve been blessed to of gotten to travel to Europe a couple times and while both were amazing and wonderful experiences, my favorite place to travel is on bus trips with my grandmother to dinner shows. I may not remember the shows, or what we ate, but I remember the time we spent together. One of my very favorite bus trips was up to Mackinac Island where we had high tea at the Grand Hotel. I loved it and would recommend it to anyone, though maybe skip lunch before as you will not go away hungry.