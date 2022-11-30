5 QUESTIONS/CAROL HUGHES

Name: Carol Hughes

Residence: moved from Roanoke on June 14 to Maple Lawn in Eureka

Occupation: Former Illinois school teacher in Cisco, Carlinville, Annawan, Morris, and Eureka. Because I had two teaching certificates, I could get a job every time husband Pete sought better positions. I have taught kindergarten; 3rd grade; 6th-8th grade language arts; and freshman, sophomore, junior, senior English, composition, and speech along with some college classes. Most of the time I also directed plays and at Morris High School started a speech team which still exists and is led by one of my former students.

1. Where did you grow up and why did you become teacher?

I grew up in Rockford and I wanted to go to college. At that time most women were secretaries, nurses, and teachers. Even though my mom had little money I was able to go to Blackburn College which was inexpensive because of its work program. I was inspired by many of my past teachers and did well in school, so I decided to become teacher.

2. What was the most rewarding thing about being an educator?

I learned that you can touch the lives of so many students. No matter what their learning abilities are they can understand and improve in their classes. Yes, you sometimes have to discipline students, but they can learn the correct behavior in class. Also, it was so good to connect with students when they were involved with plays and performing their events on speech team. After all these years, what a good feeling I have when I still hear from students who thank me for being their teacher.

3. When and why did you move to Roanoke?

When Pete and I retired from the public school system in Illinois, his retirement job was heading the Education Department at Eureka College. Since we wanted to build a house and lots were not available in Eureka, Dick Broers, a former teacher and coach from Roanoke, said there were great lots in Roanoke on Third Street. We moved in May 1992 and lived there for 30 years—the longest we have ever lived in the same home during 64 years of marriage.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I do not have any hobbies, but I do love to read, especially historical novels. It’s amazing how many have been written about Worle War II and it is so interesting to learn about how authors did their research beforehand. It is a great pleasure to be part of a book group. I continue to be involved with the Roanoke United Methodist Church attending services and Sunday along with being in the choir and United Women of Faith. At the chapter level I continue to be active in the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an organization for women educators and have served in many roles including Illinois president and chairing committees at the international level. Of great interest is when I attend musical and theatrical productions in the area.

5. Where is your favorite place to travel?

I have traveled to many places in the US, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and Europe. Because Pete and I support a church in Novgorod, Russia along with a faith-based Alcohol-Drug Rehab Center, in my 13 trips and his 26 trips, we have made dear friends among Russian Believers and pray each day for the end of the invasion of Ukraine. Another favorite place was a trip to France that took a friend and me to Normandy. At every place we stopped along the beaches of Normandy, someone would thank us Americans for that invasion which helped bring the end of World War II in Europe.