Name: Carol Hood

Occupation: Owner, Eastside Dog Grooming Shop, Minonk

Residence: Minonk

1. How long been a dog groomer and how did you get into it?

I have been a dog groomer for 43 years. In 1980 I met Judy Johnson who was running a dog grooming shop in Roanoke where the pizza shop is now. I learned to groom from her during the summer of 1980 while I was on summer vacation from my main occupation which was a physical education teacher for the Fieldcrest High School.

I was taught to groom by an internship where you actually learn the skills of grooming while on the job. When school started I was busy teaching, coaching and Assistant Auxiliary director to the Flag Corp with the Fieldcrest Marching Band.

I had told Judy I would not be back to the grooming shop until after the football season. When I came back to work in the grooming shop in November I found that the entire shop was gone. Judy had moved all the equipment out. The owner of the building did allow me to take the grooming table and the elevated tub. Even thought everything was gone, no one could take away what I had learned.

I know that retired teachers do not make a lot of money so I purchased some grooming equipment and opened East Side Grooming Shop in November of 1980. The growth of the business was slow but after 20 years in business in Minonk, Max and I purchased a homestead four miles west of Minonk, remodeled an existing machine shed and continued grooming in the country.

After retiring from teaching in 2003, grooming continued growing. Currently we are open six days a week, employ four additional groomers and groom 50-60 dogs per week.

2. What is the most rewarding part of your job?

The most rewarding aspect of grooming is seeing the reaction of an owner coming in to pick up their puppy after being freshly groomed. In teaching you don’t get much positive feedback from the kids you taught until they are adults and have kids of their own. In grooming you receive instant feedback. In grooming positive feedback is instant as a kid I wanted to be a veterinarian, so it is very pleasing when we can share some problems we see with the puppy’s owner that then leads to a veterinarian visit and the owners coming back and thanking us for the information we shared with them. Lastly I am always pleased to see the success of teaching new people to groom and watching their success.

3. What have been the different trends in dog grooming over the years?

The trend we see is that the dogs are getting bigger and the new owners really don’t know all the work this new larger dog requires. More and more “doodles” are coming in. Breeders are breeding a poodle with every kind of breeds possible. We spend a lot of time educating an owner on how to properly care for a “doodle”. Lastly, it is very hard to find people who want to groom even though they are getting paid while they learn and that they are learning an occupation.

4. What are your other hobbies or interests?

There isn’t much time left when we are open six days a week for hobbies. We both enjoyed camping but at nearly 80 years old we enjoy going out to the campground and visiting but going home to our own bed at night.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

I enjoyed visiting the two AFS students that lived in Minonk in 1982-83 school year. I visited in Germany, in Italy with my Italian relatives and finally with our own AFS daughter, Laura Luche, in Rome and in her home country, Sardinia. My last goal is to visit with our oldest granddaughter, Rita McNamara, in New Zealand. She is a professor at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand.