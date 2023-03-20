Name: Brain Shirey

Occupation: Eureka Postmaster

Residence: Roanoke

1. How long have you been the Postmaster in Eureka?

I was installed in August 2003.

2. What other jobs did you have with the post office before becoming Postmaster?

I was a supervisor at the Urbana Post Office prior to becoming Postmaster of Eureka. I have been Officer in Charge (Temporary Postmaster filling in) in Rantoul, IL, Morton (multiple times), Washington, Lacon and Peru. I was a city carrier in La Salle and Ottawa prior to going through the Associate Supervisor Program that placed me in Urbana as a Supervisor.

3. What are some of the biggest changes you have seen over the years with the postal system?

Biggest changes are the mail mix, the USPS is delivering more parcels today than ever before and with the promise delivery of Amazon Packages volumes have greatly increased.

In the past 1st Class mail (Letters, Magazines Newspapers & Packages) only came through the USPS. Now any individual with a computer has that communication at their disposal. That individual can print a label and have it picked up without even going to the Post Office.

Communication of our deliveries/ actions is available to all and that expectation of service is now available as soon as Postal Employee completes a scan of an item.

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I love (weather permitting) riding my motorcycle as much as possible. Helps to clear my head from a stressful day. I enjoy working outside with the yard and projects around my home.

I am a Trustee on the Roanoke Fire Protection District. Some of my time outside of board duties is assisting with Fire and Ambulance activities.

I have a beautiful wife, 3 daughters and 2 grandsons and another grand baby on the way, so as much time I can spend with them is precious.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

Favorite place to travel is to Kentucky to see family and go through the Bourbon Distilleries.