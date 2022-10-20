5 QUESTIONS/BRIAN HOELSCHER

Name: Brian Hoelscher
Occupation: Principal, Davenport Elementary School
Residence: Eureka
1. How long have you been the principal at Davenport and what did you do before becoming the principal?
This is my first year as principal at Davenport Elementary.. I taught Science and Social studies and was Assistant Principal at Eureka middle school from 1994-2007. I was principal at Central Intermediate School in Washington, IL from 2007-2021. I was Assistant Principal at Eureka High School last year.
2. Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?
I grew up in Chatsworth, IL and went to Illinois State University
3. What makes being principle at Davenport so rewarding?
We can make such a huge difference with students at this age and the students are wonderful. They make each day a good day!
4. What are your hobbies or interests?
I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family.
5. What is your favorite place to travel?
I really enjoy vacationing in Michigan and anywhere on a lake.