5 QUESTIONS/BRIAN HOELSCHER

Name: Brian Hoelscher

Occupation: Principal, Davenport Elementary School

Residence: Eureka

1. How long have you been the principal at Davenport and what did you do before becoming the principal?

This is my first year as principal at Davenport Elementary.. I taught Science and Social studies and was Assistant Principal at Eureka middle school from 1994-2007. I was principal at Central Intermediate School in Washington, IL from 2007-2021. I was Assistant Principal at Eureka High School last year.

2. Where did you grow up and where did you go to college?

I grew up in Chatsworth, IL and went to Illinois State University

3. What makes being principle at Davenport so rewarding?

We can make such a huge difference with students at this age and the students are wonderful. They make each day a good day!

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

I really enjoy vacationing in Michigan and anywhere on a lake.