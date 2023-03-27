Name: Angela Roberts

Occupation: Children librarian, Eureka Public Library

Residence: Eureka

1. What year did you become a children’s librarian and why did you get into being a librarian?

I was hired at Eureka Public Library in December 2019. I was finishing my bachelors degree at Illinois State University in 2019, and I was planning to get my Masters in Library and Information Science when the position at the library became available. I am currently a graduate student at the University of Illinois. I love my community and the library provides a great opportunity to serve my community.

2. What is your role as a children’s librarian?

My role at Eureka Public Library is to encourage and create a love of learning and reading through our diverse collection of books, educational materials, and programs.

3. What is the most rewarding part of being a children’s librarian?

One of the most rewarding parts of my job is seeing the children get excited about reading and learning! Our after school reading program, Reading Buddies, doubled in size with 50 students participating this year. It was a lot of fun, and I knew it was a success when the children cheered, “Yes! We get to read!”

4. What are your hobbies or interests?

In my free time, I really enjoy storytelling. I am the leader for a storytelling group of adults 70 years and older. We meet once a month and share stories from our lives and encourage each other to write them down. We have a group that meets at the library as well. I also love spending time with my sons, Wade and Reuben, serving and helping others and I thoroughly enjoy anything creative.

5. What is your favorite place to travel?

I love to travel and see new places and try new things! I have been fortunate to spend a lot of time in Arizona, Montana, Wisconsin and Tokyo, Japan. I think all traveling is an adventure, even if it’s just to a new town near by.