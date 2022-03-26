5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $679,000

This O'Neal Builders new construction ranch home features exquisite finishes in Trails on Sunset Lake, main floor master bedroom with two additional bedrooms/office, 3 1/2 baths, finished basement w/ two additional bedrooms, large recreation room, spacious wet bar and a large storage area. This model home is incredibly well insulated w/ walk-in closets in each bedroom, gourmet kitchen w/ large walk in pantry, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, hardwood floors, custom tile shower & free standing tub, beautiful exterior facade w/ stone detail, large covered patio overlooking large backyard and well landscaped yard. Agent Interest.