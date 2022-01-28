AMAZING CUSTOM BUILT 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home in The Trails at Sunset Lake! So much space with an open floor plan offers a 1st floor master and second floor ensuite! Grand 2 story entrance & great room with rich hardwood & lots of natural light for a stunning entrance. Large kitchen w/ stainless appliances (including a double oven), custom cabinetry, granite tops, pot filler, backsplash & very large walk-in pantry. Finished basement w/wet bar, HUGE family room w/ electric fireplace, full bath & 5th bedroom! Master has trey ceiling, walk in closet and bath featuring a large tiled shower w/ 3 shower heads, double vanity and heated floors. 1st floor office perfect for working from home. New 3 seasons room addition, exterior uplighting, and backyard living area with stone patio and firepit with gasline to the house, professional landscaping. Water backup sump pump, lots of storage. HVAC serviced by Bratcher semi-annually. BNI Christmas lights will remain with the home ($3,000 value for lights). Radon installed in 2019.
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $659,000
