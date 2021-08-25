5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $639,900

Stunning 1.5 story home with numerous high quality upgrades and built-ins throughout! Beamed ceiling in 2 story great room & foyer, DREAM kitchen with contemporary flavor, high-end stainless steel appliances: Jenn-air & Wolf, huge walk-in pantry, double wall-ovens (convection & conventional), quartz countertops, extra tall cabinetry, generous counter space and island with breakfast bar, large casual dining area and formal dining room/flex room with built-in book cases, great room with custom fireplace surround and built-in contemporary entertainment/wall units, luxurious main floor master bedroom with fabulous master bath including heated floors, walk-in shower, dual sink vanities, huge walk-in closet with awesome organizers, 5 total bedrooms, one in the basement with tile flooring and double closet, fantastic recreation room/family room down with wet bar, perfect for entertaining, and there's lots of storage room too. Triple-zoned heating with NEST thermostats, beautiful high quality Hunter Douglas window treatments, central vacuum system, alarm system, irrigation system, dual water meters, 6-zoned audio wiring for sound, main floor laundry/mud room with bonus cabinetry & built-in lockers and heated 3 car garage! Gorgeous wood flooring and hard surfaces main level. The outdoor space is fabulous with inground pool (new heater 6/2021), paver patio, pergola, outdoor kitchen with gas grill, wood fired pizza oven, gas fire feature, fenced yard. Awesome pergola freshly re-stained 2021. Incredible home in a very desirable location and no back yard neighbors! Make it yours, today!