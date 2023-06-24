North Bridge Welcomes The "Conlor 3.0" Plan! You'll enjoy the open kitchen with walk in panty and center island to entertain which opens to a nice size living room featuring a gas fireplace with beautiful stone/tile surround and a sharp mantle. The flex room on the main level can be an office, playroom or formal dining room, or 5th bedroom. Each bedroom is generous in size and you'll love the spacious second-floor laundry room. The master suite has an enormous walk-in closet plus a beautiful tiled shower and plenty of cabinets for all of your personals. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All information deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police in Bloomington said a 37-year-old was charged with driving under the influence and was given several tickets in this two-vehicle crash.
An American man has been arrested over the death of one tourist and an assault on another after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep…
A Bloomington man is facing burglary and trespassing charges after authorities said he broke into a neighbor's home.
A 22-year-old man was taken into federal custody Wednesday in connection to the murder of a Bloomington man, the McLean County Sheriff’s Offic…
The Missouri River Runner Amtrak is promoting a new direct route from Chicago to Kansas City with a focus on experiencing the various destinat…