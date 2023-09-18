This Custom Built Home brings a whole new feeling to Open Concept, from the moment you enter the front door. The natural light just floods through the main level, as you move from room to room. Whether you want to read a book in the sitting area, cozy up to a fire in the family room or cook a gourmet meal in the kitchen, this home has space for it all. You will find all 5 bedrooms on the second level (yes, I said 5 bedrooms on the same level) as well as the laundry room. The primary suite has a walk in shower, garden tub and separate vanities. The basement is finished with a bar/ rec room, family room, 2 additional rooms that are currently used as bedrooms (they do not have egress windows) and a full bath with a walk in shower. Let's talk about the sizeable backyard with space for entertaining, children to play and gardening. Close to Grove Elementary and NCHS