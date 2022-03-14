This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has over 6,000 square feet & sits on a 2/3 acre lot on the corner of the golf course. Over half million in updates & additions since last purchased! If you are looking for a house to spread out in, this is it. Perfect for multi generational families. Two master bedrooms, two kitchens, six living areas including game room and office, modern style kitchen with walk in pantry open to a beautiful family room. The addition to home included a master suite on main floor with 10' ceilings, amazing custom design walk in closet & additional family room with windows to the back. Second master suite on 2nd floor with two more spacious bedrooms & a large full bath. Full basement has 5th bedroom, kitchen, family room, game room and walks out to deck. Extra wide side loading garage with sealed floors and attached workshop. Huge Trex wrap around deck with gazebo attached.
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $445,000
