5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $443,900

Step into this luxurious custom built Trunk Bay construction home and you are sure to fall in LOVE! Enter into a spacious great room flooded with natural light and open bumped out kitchen with granite counters, large walk in pantry, and large island. Main floor master ensuite with vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, soaking tub and tiled walk in shower. Bonus room/office with plenty of space to work from home. Main floor laundry/mudroom off of garage with fold down table, extra storage, and built in lockers. Very nicely finished basement with large wet bar, 5th bedroom, large family room and full bath. All mounted TV's and surround sound stay with 6 zone audio/surround sound pre-wire, under cabinet lighting, many upgrades & extras. Extra large garage with bonus area and stairs to the basement. HVAC has humidifier and sump has water back up. No backyard neighbors, close to Constitution Trail, and Carden Park.