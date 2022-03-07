5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $435,000

Beautifully maintained one owner home loaded with the amenities that you want! Plenty of space for entertaining on the main level that features large eat-in kitchen with island, granite countertops, an area for a large table, and open to the family room with fireplace. Separate dining room, living room, and laundry room with drop zone complete the main level. All newer & updated kitchen appliances and washer/dryer remain. Oversized master suite with trey ceiling includes garden tub, separate shower, double sink vanity, 2 walk-in closets and access to the bonus room with so many possible uses-nursery, office, sitting room, etc. Also, on the upper level are three additional bedrooms and full hall bath with double sink vanity. The finished lower level with egress windows provide a rec/family room, 5th bedroom, full bath, and storage areas. Central vacuum, engineered wood flooring, oversized garage, deck, and convenient location.