5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $393,000

Fantastic Trunk Bay constructed 2 story home. Shows like new. Exterior has interwoven Clinker style bricks. Irrigation system for an easy and beautiful yard. Fenced in back yard. 5 bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 baths, 3 finished levels... Beautiful custom kitchen with island, granite counter tops and tile floors. Wood flooring and tile on the main level. Kitchen walks out to deck overlooking back yard. Warm and cozy fire place in main floor familyroom. Recently finished walk out lower level basement with large familyroom, full bath, 5th bedroom and abundant storage. Quality details and finishes throughout.