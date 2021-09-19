5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $339,900

Meticulous home available by single property owners in quiet neighborhood. Beautiful maple kitchen cabinets & trim. New Granite countertops, newer appliances & countertop seating. French sliding pocket doors to office. Laundry is conveniently located by bedrooms on upper story. Unique 'WOW' factor when entering the basement which includes bar area with granite tops, Gas 2 sided FP, and 2nd Family Room for entertaining or just relaxing with the family. 5th bedroom, TV area and full bath. Flooring on Main floor and Lower Level listed as Other is Newer Luxury Vinyl Planked Flooring! Outdoors you will find an equally impressive area to entertain with a 15 x 17 composite deck and newly cemented 15 x 25 patio. Other features include underground sprinklers, 2 fireplaces, unfinished area for storage, sound proof insulation, vaulted Master bedroom, some crown molding, whirlpool tub in the master, front formal sitting area, Several areas for working from home, 3 car garage with workout area in the 3rd car area. Gym equipment available for an additional cost. Open 2 story foyer, lots of fresh painting and gorgeous landscaping. MUST SEE This one!!! It'll go Fast!