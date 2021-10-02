 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $334,900

5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $334,900

Open floor plan home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with a 3 car attached garage. Kitchen has high end cabinetry and granite counter tops. Kitchen island also has granite counter. First floor family room with gas fireplace with an additional family room in the lower level. 4 bedrooms up with the 5th in the lower level. Whirlpool tub in master bath. Nice sized rooms throughout. First floor laundry. The all stainless steel kitchen appliances will remain. Washer and dryer remain.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News