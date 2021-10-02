5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $334,900

Open floor plan home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with a 3 car attached garage. Kitchen has high end cabinetry and granite counter tops. Kitchen island also has granite counter. First floor family room with gas fireplace with an additional family room in the lower level. 4 bedrooms up with the 5th in the lower level. Whirlpool tub in master bath. Nice sized rooms throughout. First floor laundry. The all stainless steel kitchen appliances will remain. Washer and dryer remain.