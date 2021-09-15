5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $325,000

Impressive 5 bedroom 3.5 bath brick front home with wonderful views of the golf course. This beauty comes with an open updated kitchen with large island, plenty of cabinets, custom butler's pantry/bar, newer stainless appliances & granite counters. Master bath recently updated with amazing tub, tiled walk-in shower, travertine floors and quartz double vanity. Basement is finished with large family room (full home theater stays) very nice 5th bedroom with full bath. Enjoy evenings in the shady back patio underneath the pergola. Recent updates include: roof in 2015, HVAC 2016, water heater 2016 & water softener says.