5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $324,900

Spacious one of kind custom built 1.5 story 5 bedroom home in desirable Heather Ridge Subdivision. Main floor open and bright with 10' ceilings on the main floor. Main floor master suite with double vanity, coffered ceiling, huge walk in closets, his and her newly tiled shower, private covered porch off of master bedroom, ss appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen, zoned HVAC, Anderson windows, huge oversized heated 3 car garage, new interior paint, new carpet in master bedroom and basement bedroom. Great family home with an abundance of storage. Roof new in 2021. This home is a must see!