5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $300,000

Gorgeous, MOVE-IN READY 2-Story in Greystone Fields! No backyard neighbors and just minutes from RIVIAN! With 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home features space for everyone. The open, bright kitchen features granite counters, a custom backsplash, and a large walk-in pantry. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the primary with cathedral ceilings, a large ensuite bath with a separate garden tub, and shower, water closet, and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms up, full bath, and convenient 2nd-floor laundry. The finished basement includes a huge family room with beautiful LVP flooring, a full bath, a 5th bedroom, storage, AND an additional laundry room. Full privacy fenced backyard and no backyard neighbors! This home is a must-see!