Stunning home with tons of updates in EAGLES LANDING subdivision. A must see home to feel owner's pride which shows every where. Front door opens to spacious foyer with built in bench. New Luxury vinyl laminate floors in foyer, formal dinning room, kitchen and half bath. Formal dining room has barn door and window bench. Spacious family room with Gas log fire place has 10' ceiling. Large Eat in kitchen comes with all SS appliances, pantry and island. Second floor has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, 3 other bedrooms sharing a bathroom with double vanity. Finished basement has 5th bedroom and small separate office area with barn doors and family room and still has plenty of storage place. Extra deep 2 car garage with storage/workshop area, Fenced backyard has above ground swimming pool,Large deck to enjoy the summer evenings. Pergola at the deck stays. Radon mitigation system installed. All information deemed to be accurate but not warranted.
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $300,000
