 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $299,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $299,000

Lovely home in Eagles Landing. The Open floor plan includes eat-in kitchen w/white cabinets, tile backsplash with Island. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in family room & formal dining room. Master bedroom features tray ceiling & large bath w/double sinks, separate shower... Basement is great space for relaxing/entertaining & offers additional family room, wet bar, 5th bedroom and full bath. Outdoor space has large, fenced backyard, patio & mature landscaping. Upgrades are... New Carpet (Oct 2021), Roof (August 2021), Sump Pump (2021), Landscaping (2020), Washer and Dryer (Dec 2019), Stove, Oven & Microwave ( Dec 2019 ), Water Heater (2016). Great move-in ready house!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News