5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $295,000

Gorgeous 5 bed, 3.5 bath home on a large lot in Pheasant Ridge. Fresh paint and updated light fixtures elevated the main floor of this home. You'll appreciate the large island and walk in pantry and bonus room which is perfect for an office or dining room. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a conveniently located laundry room. The basement has been finished with a large living room, bedroom, full bath, craft room, and mini kitchenette. You will not want to miss this one!