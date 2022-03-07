5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $280,000

This is it! 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in desirable Eagles Landing. This two story is functional, warm and inviting. Four bedrooms, up, with a second floor laundry room. Full finished basement with 5th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom, family and additional area. Oversized fully fenced yard with extensive landscaping, large patio, fire pit and storage shed. Large 3 car attached heated garage. This house has so much to offer. Recent updates include but not limited to newer roof Nov. 2021, newer carpet downstairs 2021, fresh paint 2018, and carpet in the family room and living 2016. *All information including measurements are deemed reliable but not guaranteed*