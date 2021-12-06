 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $275,000

5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $275,000

Very UNIQUE, Spacious, one-of-a-kind home in North Normal. This sprawling brick ranch sits on a 1.39 Acre lot with a large parking lot and storage shed out back. This home has been completely updated offering 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths (handicap accessible), spacious family room, dining room, updated kitchen with newer cabinets and appliances. Open floor plan. HUGE unfinished basement with ample storage space, oversized laundry room with 2 sets of washers and dryers that will stay with the property. The basement has plumbing available for a possible full bathroom. This home has a built-in fire sprinkler system throughout with fire alarm pulls and security lights. Also, wheelchair friendly inside and outside. If you are looking for land and a home with space... this is the one for you!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal grad's career ablaze with role on 'Chicago Fire'

Normal grad's career ablaze with role on 'Chicago Fire'

Katelynn Shennett almost didn’t audition for “Chicago Fire,” but it’s lucky she did. What she expected to be a three-episode run has turned into a recurring role on Dick Wolf’s popular firehouse drama, now in its 10th season on NBC.

Olivia Eujean Orwig

Olivia Eujean Orwig

BLOOMINGTON — Olivia Eujean Orwig, 17, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Bloomington. Olivia gave the ultimate gi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News