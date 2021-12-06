5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $275,000

Very UNIQUE, Spacious, one-of-a-kind home in North Normal. This sprawling brick ranch sits on a 1.39 Acre lot with a large parking lot and storage shed out back. This home has been completely updated offering 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths (handicap accessible), spacious family room, dining room, updated kitchen with newer cabinets and appliances. Open floor plan. HUGE unfinished basement with ample storage space, oversized laundry room with 2 sets of washers and dryers that will stay with the property. The basement has plumbing available for a possible full bathroom. This home has a built-in fire sprinkler system throughout with fire alarm pulls and security lights. Also, wheelchair friendly inside and outside. If you are looking for land and a home with space... this is the one for you!