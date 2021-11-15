Unique Home in Normandy Village. Beautiful expanded brick ranch house, sits on a little over an acre of land with a huge parking lot in yard. It is move-in ready. It has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. 4 of bedrooms have 2 closets each. The 5th has 1 large closet. There are many closets throughout the house for ample storage. The house is wheelchair friendly on the inside and outside. It has and oversized laundry room with connections for 2 sets of washer dryers. The basement is unfinished but enormous. It also has a walkout door from the basement. There is plumbing available for a possible 4th bathroom in the basement. This property is zoned as a residential but also zoned for various business possibilities for those interested. It has a built in fire sprinkler system throughout the house with fire alarm pulls and security lights. New roof August 2019. New water heater October 2021. We will be available to show the house this weekend 11/13-11/14, from 11 am - 4:30pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $275,000
-
- Updated
