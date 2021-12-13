 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $269,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $269,000

Pre Sold. A unique Ranch within Pleasant Hills having 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Conveniently located near elementary and junior high schools, Anderson Park, and Uptown Normal. Configured to allow an Owner/Guest suite with a family room, large bedroom, large bath and large closets with a stackable Washer and Dryer (as is). Lots of hardwood and tile flooring. SS appliances in the eat-in kitchen. Finished basement with family room, and 5th bedroom. Large two tier deck off the eat-in kitchen. Fenced back yard. Throughout the house you will notice the quality improvements.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News