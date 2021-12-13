5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $269,000

Pre Sold. A unique Ranch within Pleasant Hills having 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Conveniently located near elementary and junior high schools, Anderson Park, and Uptown Normal. Configured to allow an Owner/Guest suite with a family room, large bedroom, large bath and large closets with a stackable Washer and Dryer (as is). Lots of hardwood and tile flooring. SS appliances in the eat-in kitchen. Finished basement with family room, and 5th bedroom. Large two tier deck off the eat-in kitchen. Fenced back yard. Throughout the house you will notice the quality improvements.