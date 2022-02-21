Exactly what you've been waiting for!!!! 5 LARGE bedrooms and plenty of space for entertaining!!! This beauty features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, a large eat in kitchen, separate dining room, living room, family room AND an additional family room in the basement!!! Main floor has newer wood laminate that is water and scratch resistant. Newer solid surface countertop in kitchen, with refinished cabinets and newer backsplash. 4 bedrooms upstairs and one in the basement, some walk in closets. Huge master suit has two separate closets and your own master bath with separate shower and large soaking tub. Living room has gas logs with its fancy whitewashed fireplace. Wet bar in basement family room. New sliding back door to the newer two tiered deck, sump pump in '21. Furnace, AC and Water heater-'16. New flooring on all main floor, New trim and doors, all new paint- 2018. BRAND NEW CARPET PAID FOR AND SCHEDULED FOR 2.25.22 FOR 3 UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS, NOT INCLUDING MASTER. Plenty of storage throughout and sits on a large corner lot conveniently located near shopping, eating, schools, and parks. Don't regret missing this one!!! *Other room is downstairs family room
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $259,900
