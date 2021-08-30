5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $259,900

WOW!! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home in Pheasant Ridge! Unit 5 Schools! This home offers many wonderful features including a full finished basement with mini kitchen, large rooms, and professionally landscaped fenced backyard with Pergola and a play set. The Eat-in Kitchen has Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island with Granite top and breakfast bar seating. Home is also complete with Central Vac, whole house humidifier, and Cat 5 Smart Home Wiring. Fully finished basement with full bath and 5th bedroom, lots of space for second family room or entertainment center plus wet bar/mini kitchen. Master bedroom w/nice walk in closet, spacious bath w/ dual vanity, stand in shower and whirlpool tub. Spacious bedrooms. 50 gallon water heater installed July 2017. Come take a look and fall in love!