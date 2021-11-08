5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $249,900

Don't miss this one in the highly desirable area of Ridgewood where houses are rarely for sale!!! This ranch home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, private backyard and so much more. Some updates/projects have been started for you! Most recent updates include: Luxury vinyl plank throughout family room, dining room, kitchen and eat-in area. New kitchen appliances, and kitchen counter tops. Fresh paint on both floors of home. New carpet in lower level. First floor hall bath and basement bath have new flooring, new vanities and toilets. One of my favorite features of this house is the Original Dumbwaiter system! Come check it out and start making plans to further update and make this house yours! 2019 one furance unit replaced.