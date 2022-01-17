5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $220,000

Fabulous and spacious five bedroom house in move in condition. Upper level has a large living room with bay window and so much light. Open kitchen with breakfast bar seating offers granite countertop. awesome pantry and appliance package. So much cabinet space too. Fabulous view off dining area with sliding door to a large deck. Above ground pool remains and has a brand new liner and pool cover. Hot tub is also included! Lower level has 2 bedrooms and a second full bathroom as well as a fireplace. Huge laundry room in lower level has new flooring. Two car attached garage has new drywall and paint too. Lots of new flooring and paint inside too! This house is on a large fenced in corner lot and is in a fantastic location.