Large 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home is ready for you to move in! Lots of new carpet and some fresh paint. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space has been updated with new countertops, breakfast bar, and all appliances stay. You have a formal dining room area with glass slider that leads to outside deck and view of the inground pool. Laundry room is located on the lower level with plenty of storage space! The garage has plenty of room for toys, cars and more along with an outdoor shed for even more storage. Must see to appreciate! Pool is in working order but is being sold "AS IS".
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $219,900
